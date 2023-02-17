Duane M. Stoltzfus, age 58, of Gordonville, passed away of natural causes at the Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. He was the husband of Susan Stuart Stoltzfus of Gordonville. He was born in Ephrata, son of Julia Esbenshade Disney, wife of the late Donald R. Disney of Gordonville and the late Monroe Z. Stoltzfus husband of Jane Shopf Stoltzfus of Ephrata.
He was of the Christian faith. He worked as an auto mechanic and served his country in the Army. He loved to tinker, music and helping people by working on their cars.
Surviving besides his mother and wife are 4 children: Nicholas Geesey fiance of Darrian Orwig of Lewisberry, PA, John Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Julie wife of Jason Hoover of Gordonville, Jessica wife of Eric Ziemer of Narvon, 7 grandchildren: Cecilia, Daxton, Eleanor, Amelia, Juliet, Bennett and Owen, sister Darla wife of Vince Anastasi of Intercourse, half-sister Tonya wife of Jesse Weaver of Akron, 5 step siblings: Michele Thomas, Paul Moore, Dawn, Donald, Jr. and Darren Disney. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Katelyn Ziemer.
A celebration of life service will take place on Sunday, February 26th, from 2:00-5:00 PM at The Intercourse Fire Company. Family and friends are invited to a casual time of visitation and sharing.
