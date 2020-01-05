Duane E. Hart, 62, of Lancaster, passed away tragically as a result of an accident on Saturday, December 28. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ronald E. Hart and the late Margaret E. (Denlinger) Hart.
He was a proud member of the AMVETS Post #19, VFW Post #1690, and the American Order of Otters. Duane found great satisfaction in lending a helping hand to those he met. He loved fishing, riding his bike, music of all kinds, but especially country music, and was a diehard Eagles fan. Duane also enjoyed tinkering with mechanical things and was a handyman.
Duane will be greatly missed by his family whom he loved dearly. In addition to his father, he is survived by his siblings: Dody Hart, Dawn Cockrell, and Denton Hart; and his nieces and nephews: Tabitha and Edward Cockrell and Dustin Hart, husband of Chellie.
A gathering to celebrate Duane's life will be held from 1PM to 4PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at AMVETS Post 19, 715 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. The service will start at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AMVETS Post 19 for Duane Hart at the address above. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
