Drusilla L. Stoltzfus, 86, of 296 Mount Pleasant Rd., Quarryville, entered into rest on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the home of her son. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late Eli B. and Sarah Lapp Riehl. She was the wife of the late Simeon G. Stoltzfus Jr. A homemaker, Mrs. Stoltzfus was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: children, Lester R. married to Anna Mary Miller Stoltzfus, Christiana, Eli R. married to Susan Stoltzfus, Silver Spring, MD, Sarah Ann married to Elam E. King, Strasburg, Mary Jane married to Daniel R. Stoltzfus, Montgomery, Simeon R. married to Rachel Fisher Stoltzfus, Ronks, Omar R. married to Linda King Stoltzfus, Millerstown, Samuel R. married to Priscilla L. Zook Stoltzfus; 30 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Emma Ebersol Riehl. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob and Elmer Riehl.
Funeral Services: 12 Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from the Reuben Lapp residence, 296 Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville with viewing there till the service. Interment: Bart Cemetery, Georgetown.
Furman’s – Leola
