Drusilla A. Herschberger, 65, of 3119 Irishtown Rd., Gordonville, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at home. Born in Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mattie Lapp Kinsinger. She was the wife of William B. Herschberger. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: children, Andrew K. married to Sadie Fisher Herschberger, Strasburg, Samuel K. married to Barbie Esh Herschberger, Paradise, Daniel K. married to Ruth Beiler Herschberger, Narvon, Susanna K. married to Eli Glick, Leola, Jonathan K. Herschberger, Kinzers, Mary Ann married to Chris Stoltzfus, Gordonville; 20 grandchildren; siblings, Susan A. Kinsinger, Gordonville, Levi A. married to Arie Kinsinger, Prattsburgh, NY, Lydia A. King, Holtwood, Bennie A. married to Emma Kinsinger, Ephrata, Samuel A. married to Malinda Kinsinger, Gordonville, Henry A. married to Salina Kinsinger, Leola. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Yoder.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's-Leola.
