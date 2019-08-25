Drew Charles Wilson, 66, of Mountville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Columbia, PA on January 28, 1953 to the late William and Marian Wilson.
He graduated from Hempfield High School. He also served in the U.S. Army stationed in Hawaii. After spending many years there, he returned to PA and retired from Manheim Auto Auction.
Drew was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Wilson.
Drew is survived by a daughter, Jackelyn Brian, son-in-law, Justin Brian, and granddaughter, Ava Brian of Lancaster. Also surviving are sisters, Sandra Wilson Cornelius, Mountville, and Stephanie Wilson Getz and husband Dean Getz of Long Level.
At Drew's request, there will be no funeral services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.CremationLancasterPA.com