Dr. Yvonne M. King

Dr. Yvonne Marcella King was born August 25, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA. In contrast to the way she lived her life, Yvonne left this world in a whisper, January 12, 2021, after a prolonged struggle with dementia. She lived in the Philadelphia area in retirement.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her Philadelphia family: Bella and Wallace Frye, Naomi Frye, Grace Alleyne, and Mary Hunt; she is survived by her New York family: Shirlene Clark-Smith, Dion Clarke, Eldon and Arlette Wood, and her beloved goddaughters: Cheryl Groce-Wright, Christian Bell, and Tiffany Turner Greene.
Dr. King received a Bachelor's degree from West Chester University, PA, Master's from Sacramento University, CA and Doctorate in Education from the University of Georgia in Athens. Dr. King was a member of her beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, pledged at Temple University.
After teaching children in MA, CA, and GA, Dr. King taught in Higher Education at Elizabeth City State University, NC. In 1986, she joined the Millersville University faculty in the Elementary and Early Childhood Education Department. Dr. King, an expert in Reading and Literacy, taught, advised, mentored, and supervised thousands of students on whom she had an immeasurable impact on their future careers. Upon retirement in 2010, Dr. King was awarded the esteemed title "Associate Professor of Reading Emeritus" by the University. Colleagues said: "she personified the ideal teacher;" "she was so loved by her students;" "her students and her teaching were her joy and her life;" and "she was caring and generous."
If Yvonne King was on this planet to brighten the lives of others, she did it - - with vivaciousness, kindness, and grace. She always put others first. Every one of Yvonne's friends was treated as her most special friend. Her presence brought smiles and laughter. Although fate ordains that friends must part, Yvonne King will always be remembered, since her star is too bright to be forgotten.
Yvonne was an animal lover, particularly of her beloved cats. A gift in Yvonne's memory to the Pennsylvania SPCA would make her happy.
A living tribute »