Dr. Victor Ornelas passed away at 11:29pm, September 3rd, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife and children, who sung his favorite hymns together as he entered the arms of Jesus. Victor was an incredibly faithful man: faithful to Jesus, to his wife, to his kids, and to his calling. He touched so many lives with kindness, gentleness, and humility.
Throughout his life, there wasn't much that Victor didn't do, including academic honors, sports, mission trips, and family activities. His personal relationship with Jesus Christ was the center of his life and right next to that was his love for his beautiful wife, Maria. Together, they enjoyed 40 years of committed marriage and they raised nine children-Victor Jr, Noel, Francesca, Ezekiel, Hannah, Luke, Tikvah, Ruth, and Tim-and enjoyed eight grandchildren. He was loved deeply by his parents, Laura and Edward Ornelas, and his siblings, Gloria, Edward, Lydia, John, Steve, and Anita.
Victor battled valiantly after having major brain surgery in July 2014. He never fully recovered but his family treasured the extra five years that God gave them. Through it all, Victor never lost his sense of humor and never complained. He continued to worship God and pray every night for each of his children.
His family is holding onto the words their dad shared before his surgery: "No matter what happens, trust the Lord." For those who would like to join them in celebrating Victor's life, there will be a service on Saturday, September 7th at Harvest Bible Church located at 1460 Eden Road in Lancaster. Visitation will begin at 3pm, followed by a service at 4:30pm and interment circa 6:30pm at Gospel of Grace Community Church located at 45 N Kinzer Road in Kinzers. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
Much love and grace,
The Ornelas family