Dr. Thomas Johns ("Tom") Hopkins, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Homestead Village in Lancaster where he resided since 2006. He was born in Champaign, IL, and was the son of the late Sewell H. and Pauline (Cole) Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances L. (Skinner) Hopkins; his children, Katherine M. Hopkins, Nicholas J. Hopkins (Anne), and Patrick S. Hopkins (Amy) all of Lancaster; his grandchildren, Jennifer Biryukov (Sergei), Sarah Perkins Hopkins (Cody), Christopher Hopkins, Duncan Hopkins, and Mia Hopkins; his great-grandchildren, Nikolai, Sofia, Ariana, Anna, and Henry; his brother, Nicholas A. Hopkins. Preceding him in death was his daughter, Susan L. Hopkins.
Tom graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, TX, in 1948. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from The College of William & Mary and a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both in 1953. He received a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Yale Divinity School in 1958, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in comparative religions from Yale University in 1962. Tom taught Asian religions at Franklin & Marshall College, beginning in 1961, and he served as chairman of the Religious Studies department from 1973-1988 and 1990-1994. He retired from the position of Professor of Religious Studies in 1996. From 1998-1999, Tom served as Academic Director of the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies in Oxford, England. His publications include The Hindu Religious Tradition (book), and various articles, book chapters, and encyclopedia entries on Hinduism and Indian religious history.
Private memorial services will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his name can be made to Reading is Fundamental (www.rif.org) or Doctors Without Borders (www.msf.org).
Please visit Tom's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »