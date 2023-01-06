Stanley A. Harper of Fairfield, OH passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the age of 97. He was the son of Ukrainian Canadian immigrants, the late John and Katherine Hoshowsky.
He grew up on a farm on the prairie of Glen Bain, Saskatchewan, Canada. As a young man he worked on a logging camp crew in British Columbia. After high school he entered and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada. Following his undergraduate studies, he moved to Missouri where he graduated from the University of Missouri with a master's and PhD in Chemical Engineering.
Upon graduation he moved to Lancaster, PA for a position with RCA Corp. He was assigned to the fledgling color television division as RCA ramped up consumer applications. RCA became the world leader in color television. Throughout his career, Stan obtained ten patents for his efforts. He retired in 1987 after 36 years of service.
After retirement he pursued a second career with a real estate license as well as working of a farm in New Providence township. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of Millerville, PA
Stan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris D. Harper as well as sons John and Paul. He has three grandsons who are David, Jr. and Mark (David Sr.-deceased) and John A. II (John).
Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »