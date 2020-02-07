Dr. Shelly B. Levy, 61 of New York City, died on Feb. 4, 2020 in New York City after a long illness. Shelly was born and raised in Lancaster, PA. She graduated from McCaskey High School in 1976. She graduated from Millersville Univ., earned her Master's Degree from Fairleigh Dickenson Univ. in NJ, and earned her Doctoral Degree from PACE Univ. in NY. She spent her entire career as a clinical psychologist in New York City.
Shelly is survived by her mother Mae Levy, Reading, PA, and brother Barry Levy, Norristown, PA.
Graveside services will be held at Degel Israel Cemetery in Lancaster at 12 noon on Fri. Plaza Jewish Community Chapel Funeral Home of New York City is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »