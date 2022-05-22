Dr. Roy Deck, Jr., MD, died Friday May 13, 2022 at Landis Homes. Born in 1924, he was 97 years old. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dr. Roy Deck, Sr. and Mabel Rice Deck.
Roy was a graduate of the Franklin & Marshall Academy, Franklin & Marshall College, and the Jefferson Medical College. He served an internship and radiology residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Reading, PA.
Roy was the Director of Radiology at St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster for 20 years. During that time, he also served as a radiologist at the Elizabethtown Crippled Children's Hospital and the Hershey Hospital. After leaving St. Joseph Hospital, he operated a private radiology practice for five years, and worked as a radiologist at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital for ten years. He was a member of numerous medical and radiological societies. He was a life member of the Lancaster Elks, Lodge 134, and the Hamilton Club of Lancaster.
Roy enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, watching baseball, studying astronomy, playing bridge and traveling the world. He and his wife spent their winters in Vero Beach, FL. Roy especially enjoyed his annual August vacation at his summer home in Avalon, NJ.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Atkinson Deck who passed away in 2016. They were married for 66 wonderful years. He is also survived by three sons: Roy III (Trip), married to Gail, Ross, married to Sue, and Tom; five grandchildren: Ross, Jr. (RJ), Meg, Steve, Jim, and Amy, as well as five great-grandchildren: Patrick, Connor, Graham, Evelyn, and Amelia (and one on the way).
Per Roy's wishes, there will be no service, and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your favorite charity in Roy's memory.
