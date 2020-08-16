On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Dr. Ronald Vincent Krak, loving husband and father, passed away at age 62. He practiced medicine at Roseville Pediatrics for 33 years.
Dr. Krak was born January 21, 1958, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Dr. Michael and Mrs. Joan (Lesutis) Krak, and grew up in Munhall, PA, where his father practiced pediatrics. He graduated from Steel Valley High School in 1976, from the Pennsylvania State University in 1980, and from Penn State Hershey School of Medicine in 1984.
Dr. Krak and his wife, Lauren (McClune) Krak, were engaged on the day he graduated from medical school and married a year later on May 11, 1985. Lauren joined her husband in Ohio, where Dr. Krak was in his Pediatric Residency at Columbus Children's Hospital, now Nationwide Children's Hospital. Upon completion, they moved to Lancaster, PA, where he began his pediatric practice. They raised one daughter, Natalie Michelle, of Harrisburg, PA, married to Stephen Andrew Latanishen; and two sons, Louie Vincent, of New Haven, CT; and David Ronald, of Lititz.
Dr. Krak devoted his life to "the pursuit of excellence" in pediatrics. Known by his colleagues at Roseville Pediatrics as "The Professor," he regularly wowed his partners with professional presentations on complex medical cases replete with dozens of references to journal articles for "further reading." He never stopped learning and shared his wealth of knowledge as he taught pediatrics to Lancaster General Hospital residents for many years.
Careful, thorough, and knowledgeable, Dr. Krak was an excellent diagnostician. He was loved by his patients and their families, and some of their stories about how he cared for them may be found on the public Facebook page entitled, "Paging Dr Krak." He had a cheerful smile and kind, caring manner about him. His mantra was also his father's: "Always believe the mother."
Dr. Krak also often demonstrated his faith and dependence on God by praying for and with his patients. He was a former member of ACTS Covenant Fellowship in Lancaster and more recently belonged to the Lititz Church of the Brethren where he took turns teaching the Lamplighter's Sunday School Class. Dr. Krak had memorized many portions of the Bible, on which he relied for comfort and strength throughout his life.
Always present for his children, he documented their athletic events, musical events, and other interests with a professional camera that he brought to every event and family gathering. Dr. Krak loved his children and was extremely proud of each one of them. He was also very proud of his wife, Lauren, most recently for receiving her master's degree in Spiritual and Pastoral Care from Loyola University.
Dr. Krak had other interests, including gardening, trumpet playing, and photography. He was a long-distance runner in high school and held the two-mile record for many years. In later years, he transitioned to riding bicycle, often biking for 25 miles or more at a clip. He thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful Lancaster County vistas along the way, often stopping to take pictures of the changing landscape and to snap a selfie to share with his family.
He was an avid Penn State Football fan and was often heard whistling the Penn State Fight Song. He also loved Pittsburgh sports teams and closely followed the Steelers and Penguins.
Dr. Krak was preceded in death by his parents. Besides his children and wife, he is survived by his older brother, Dr. Michael Krak of Carlsbad, CA; sister, Edith (Krak) Lowe of Pittsburgh, PA; and his twin brother, Dr. Robert M. Krak, DMD, along with eight nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Dr. Krak's final wish was honored when he became an organ donor through the Gift of Life Program at LGH, turning his unexpected and accidental death into life and health for others with his final healing act. He will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to establish the "Dr Krak Mental Health Recovery Fund," in order to help families navigate the mental health system for and with their loved one with mental illness, a much-needed service not currently offered in a comprehensive manner within Lancaster County. Mail checks to: MHALC (Mental Health America Lancaster County), 245 Butler Ave., Suite 024, Lancaster, PA 17601; in the memo section write, "Dr. Krak MH Recovery Fund."
Interment will be private, and a celebration of Dr. Krak's life will be planned and announced in the future.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralhome.com