Dr. Roger D. Garber DDS

Dr. Roger D. Garber of Newport, PA, was born in New Holland, PA on Feb. 25, 1953 and went to be with his Lord on June 1, 2023.
He was a graduate of Garden Spot HS and Juniata College. He received the DDS degree from Temple Dental School in 1980. His post-doctoral studies included a 2-year family dentistry residence at UConn's John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, CT. Dr. Garber was a highly skilled dental surgeon and practiced family dentistry in Newport, PA for 37 years.
He enjoyed numerous vacations and cruises, spending many years with his lifelong partner and friend, Marj Burd. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors, especially trips with friends to CO, WY, SD and Bedford County, PA. He also enjoyed spending time eating out with family/friends and playing cards.
In his youth he was a member of the Conestoga Church of the Brethren, Leola and in later years attended Three Springs Church of the Brethren, Blain, PA. He was also a lifetime member of the Newport Social Order of the Owls.
In addition to his partner, Marj and her daughter, Sherri, he is survived by: his mother, Nora N. Garber (step-father, Virgil Ritchey); a brother, Ron (Elta) Garber; a sister, Shirley (Ric) Joline as well as nieces, nephews and their families.
The Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Bareville Cemetery, 74 Brethren Church Rd., Leola. The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. and after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Vine Ministry (a ministry to Haiti), PO Box 1435, Indiana, PA 15701-5435.
A Memorial Service in Perry County will be published at a later date. Furman's Leola