Dr. Robert C. Kreuzburg, MD, 82, a resident of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy Ellen Smith Kreuzburg. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Dorothy Jones Kreuzburg.
Robert was a graduate of Ambler High School, Juniata College where he was involved with Intervarsity and the Council of 12, and received his Medical Degree from Temple University.
Dr. Kreuzburg was a pediatrician for 36 years. He served with the United States Public Health Service for 22 years, served with the National Health Service Corps in Tennessee and also served as the maternal and child health consultant for the Indian Health Service. Following his years with the United States Public Health he was in private practice in Nescopeck, PA. He was a member of the boards of Head Start for Columbia County, the Columbia County Medical Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and was a Board Certified Pediatrician. He enjoyed gardening, model trains, and spending time with his grandkids.
The Kreuzburgs moved to Garden Spot Village in 2015 where he served on the Apartment Council for 3 years, volunteered with the Skilled Care Activities, and was a member of the Train Club.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Allan husband of Amy Kreuzburg of Canaan, NH, and Vernon Kreuzburg of Philadelphia; a daughter, Patricia Kreuzburg of Mountville; and two grandsons, James Robert Kreuzburg and Ethan Bullard Kreuzburg.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Kreuzburg's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, to the Benevolent Fund at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 or to a charity of one's choice. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.