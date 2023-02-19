Dr. Robert "Bob" Clair Wheeling, Jr., 75, of Lititz, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Born in Sharon, PA, he was the son of the late Robert C. Sr., and Evelyn (Rainy) Wheeling. He leaves behind his beloved wife of over 53 years, Cyndy Ann (Sawyer) Wheeling.
Bob was a 1965 graduate of Altoona High School. Following graduation, he obtained his Bachelor's degree from Geneva, Master's degree from Millersville University, and his Doctorate from Temple University. Bob started as a teacher and spent a little time in politics. Eventually he moved into investing and founded Wheeling Financial Associates which included his wife, sons, and daughters. Bob enjoyed golfing and fishing, and was known for his kind and generous heart.
In addition to Cyndy, Bob is survived by 3 children: John R. Wheeling (Dana), Robert N. Wheeling (Julia), and Chrystin L. Wheeling; 6 grandchildren: Ethan, Kieren, Samuel, Madeleine, Jocelyn, and Leah; and his sister Kay L. Clear (William).
Friends and family are invited to gather from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with a service to begin at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bob's name to Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.