Dr. Robert B. "Bob" Belser, 82, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at his home in Manheim Township on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from complications of amyloidosis. Born July 26, 1938 in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Paul and Elva Mae (Freymeyer) Belser. They emphasized the importance of hard work and the value of education. Bob heeded their instructions, attending Franklin & Marshall College for three years for his pre-dental requirements. There he excelled in music, playing trumpet and singing in numerous organizations, and showing his athleticism on the tennis team. He headed to Temple Dental School where he not only honed his skills that would help many a patient over the years, but also fell in love with a wonderful dental hygiene student, Emiline Goerg, who would soon become Mrs. Belser.
They headed west to Winnemuca, Nevada as he served as the base dentist for the U.S. Air Force. In Nevada, Bob Jr. was born and before long the family returned to Lancaster where daughter Cathy's birth followed, and the family was complete. Dr. Bob would team with his older brother Paul in the dental business, working side by side for 35 years!
For Bob, family always came first. He loved family gatherings and always had a nugget of wisdom to share. Sports and competition of all sorts were central to the family. If he wasn't playing tennis with friends, he was refining pitching techniques in the back yard, running basketball drills in the driveway or coaching various teams. Croquet and bocce came out during family picnics, and if it was raining you were headed to basement for ping pong or pool. Winning was always important to him deep inside but he never showed it!! Sportsmanship and fun were the names of the game and he preached that to all. As his joints got older, he was a devout spectator to the grandkids (Abigail, Phoebe and Bobby Belser, and Emily and Lizzie McBride) and at times more vocal than wife Emy preferred. Golf took center stage later in life as he served on the board at Lancaster Country Club and was a regular in the men's golf events. This summer he shot his age, won the Super Senior club championship and his flight in the club championships. Just don't ask about his mobility in the bunkers!!
Music was also central to the Belsers. Bob played the trumpet for numerous groups. Years ago you could find him in the pit at the Fulton, helping out brother Paul in the Lancaster Symphony and a regular in the balcony at Trinity Lutheran Church (where he was devout member for more than 50 years!). More recently, he was an original member in the Lancaster British Brass band and a nice dental addition to the medical brass ensemble, the Auscultation Brass. Bob sang in the Trinity Choir and the Wesley Singers for years. Besides musical passions, Bob spent many years serving on the Board of the Lancaster Day Care Center and the YMCA.
You may not have known him, but there is a pretty good possibility that he talked to you in the grocery store, the parking lot at a shopping center or walking around the block. He was not the inspiration for Progressive's most recent line of advertisement but could have been; no Dad, the waiter doesn't need to know your name!!
Surviving in addition to Emy, Bob, and Cathy, are daughter-in-law Julie Belser, son-in-law, Kevin McBride, the five grandchildren, a sister Janet Belser, of Pittsburgh, brother Dr. Paul, husband of Yvonne, of Lancaster, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gladys and O. William Murray.
Unfortunately, due to COVID, the Memorial Service, held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, February 13th at 2:00 pm, will be private but it will be streamed on Bob's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com. Interment will be in the church memorial garden at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602, the YMCA at 265 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 and Music For Everyone at 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Dr. Bob, Pappy, Pops was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, dentist and friend that made a humongous difference in the world and will be missed by many.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com