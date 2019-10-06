Dr. Richard F. Doutt passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019. He had been a resident of Madison Alabama since 2017.
Born in East Liverpool Ohio on February 14, 1928, he was the son of the late Fred Jennings Doutt and Mary Anna Gabbert Doutt. He graduated from East Liverpool High School in June of 1946 and immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he served as a radar technician on a B29 Super Fortress. He married Nancy Ann Fordyce on July 16, 1948 and took advantage of the GI bill. He enrolled at Ohio State University where he received a bachelor and master's degree in Industrial Arts Education.
During that time his five children were born. Richard Jr. in 1949, Karen in 1950, Harry in 1952, and the twins Michael and Marianne in 1953. Somehow they survived on a teacher's salary.
In 1965 Richard received his Doctorate Degree at Colorado State University and finished his teaching career as a tenured professor at Millersville State College in Pennsylvania. After retiring, Richard and Nancy promptly moved to Estes Park Colorado where they built a beautiful log cabin in the mountains and enjoyed the good life there for more than 20 years.
Richard was an accomplished woodcrafter and hand made many items from dulcimers to grandfather clocks. He earned his pilot's license in the early 70's and built an airplane in his basement. He received numerous awards from the Civil Air Patrol for his work on developing aerospace education programs. But most importantly, he was a loving and caring husband and father and a great role model.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Karen Sapra, wife of Rakesh, of Alpharetta, GA, and three sons; Richard F., Jr., husband of Karen, of Cornwall, PA, Harry, husband of Suzy, of Willow Street, PA and Michael, husband of Sue, of Madison, AL. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, of over 65 years, sisters Phyllis Doutt and Norma Patterson, daughter Marianne and grandson Jason.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
A memorial service will be held in the spring in Pennsylvania and that date will be announced in the future.