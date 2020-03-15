Dr. Richard D. Knowlton, Jr. DMD, 63, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Lower Merion, PA, he was the son of Virginia (Hubay) of Stratford, NJ and the late Richard D. Knowlton, Sr. Rick was the husband of Susan (Cashin) with whom he celebrated 33 years of marriage this past August.
Rick was a graduate of Sterling High School, class of 1974. He received his bachelor's degree from Penn State in 1978 and a Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Temple University in 1983. In 1991, Rick earned a Fellowship from the Academy of General Dentistry and in 1998 was awarded Mastership status. He was also inducted into the American College of Dentists in 2013. Dr. Knowlton was the 2016 Olympic Team Dentist for the USA Field Hockey Team, a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Elizabethtown, and as a Free and Accepted Master Mason, he was a member of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682, in Elizabethtown. In his free time, Rick was involved with the Rheems Athletic Association and founded the Elizabethtown Summer Volleyball program.
Rick is survived by his wife, Susan, three children: Richard D. Knowlton III of Dover, NH, Kenneth A. Knowlton of Lancaster, and Amie E. Knowlton of Marietta, GA. Also surviving is his sister, Lesa Knowlton of Haddon Heights, NJ.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) the family will be postponing Rick's celebration of life service until this summer, and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St. Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (checks made payable to Thomas Jefferson University). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
