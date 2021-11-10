Dr. Rebecca N. Shingleton, age 65, of Springettsbury Township, York, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the cherished wife of Bruce W. Shingleton. Born September 5, 1956 in Newport, Rhode Island, she was a daughter of Roger E. and Mary (Bistline) Nelson, of Carlisle.
A Professional Mediator, Licensed Pastoral Counselor and retired Attorney, she earned her Bachelor’s Degrees from Lebanon Valley College and University of Madrid, and her Law Degree from Dickinson School of Law. She then earned her PhD in Pastoral Counseling from Chesapeake Bible College & Seminary in Maryland.
Rebecca began her professional law career in 1985 as an Associate at Kagen, Griffith, Strickler, Lerman & Solymos. She then worked as a Partner at Kagen, MacDonald & Tortorici and, after retirement from law in 2018, as an Estates Paralegal for the law firm of Kearney Graybill. Her professional mediator and pastoral counseling practices were a unique extension of her law work and spanned over twenty years, growing out of her strong desire to greater serve her clients needs. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, and the York County Bar Association. She was a former member of East York Rotary, First Assembly of God and Mount Zion United Church of Christ.
She loved the outdoors, whether gardening around the home, hiking and camping in state parks all across Pennsylvania, or even the occasional extended mountain climbing trek to the Himalayas and the Andes. She also enjoyed simply being at home with her husband, her family, and her beloved pet dogs.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rebecca is survived by two step sons, Scott W. Shingleton, of York Haven, and Phillip K. Shingleton, of York; and a sister, Sarah E. Nelson, of Ellicott City, Maryland.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 25 W Springettsbury Avenue, York. Visitation will immediately follow. Burial will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International (www.heifer.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).