Dr. Rebecca (Beckie) H. Meyer, D.Ed., 79, of Lititz, PA, died on September 25th, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Elsie B. (Hoffer) Hostetter, and the wife and best friend of Franklin (Frank) J. Meyer for 30 years until his death in 1996.
Beckie graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1959. She received her Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from The Pennsylvania State University in 1963, her Master of Education in School Counseling from Millersville University in 1967, and in 1995, earned her D.Ed. in Counselor Education from The Pennsylvania State University. A lifelong learner, Beckie also completed 460 Post-Doctorate credit hours.
Beckie began her career as a Health and Physical Education teacher in the Hempfield School District from 1963 to 1968. Following her decision to remain at home with her children for 12 years, Beckie returned to public education as a School Counselor, first in the Lebanon School District, and then in the Penn Manor School District from 1980 to 1998, where she co-developed the first Student Assistance Program in Lancaster County. In 1998, Beckie was hired as an Assistant Professor in the Psychology and School Counseling Department at Millersville University, where she taught both undergraduate and graduate courses. During her tenure at Millersville University, Beckie was awarded the "Pennsylvania Counselor Educator of the Year" award in 2004 by the Pennsylvania School Counselors Association while serving on a diversity committee.
A woman of faith, Beckie was a member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, and in her earlier years, was an active member of Church of the Apostles (Lancaster). She served on Church Council, the Ministry Planning Committee, chaired the Education Commission, coordinated the Rader Park Program, and participated in Drumming For Peace.
Beckie was an avid athlete. She played and coached field hockey, served as a lifeguard and loved swimming laps, participated in bowling leagues with both her husband and daughter, and walked at least two miles a day most of her life. Beckie LOVED college football and for years held season tickets to see her beloved Penn State Nittany Lions' home games. A passionate advocate for the environment, Beckie loved and valued all living creatures, nature, science, and spending as much time outdoors as possible, often camping or traveling to the beach. She was a skilled knitter, and enjoyed creating sweaters, mittens, scarves, hats and stuffed animals for her family, friends and the community.
Beckie enjoyed supporting her community by serving as a past president of the Hempfield Women's Club, leading her son's Cub Scout Pack and her daughter's Girl Scout Troop, and giving generously to many charities and local organizations, such as Hinkletown Mennonite School, where she mentored young students as a member of their "Grandpals" program. Beckie had a passion for restorative justice, equal rights, culturally responsive education, and was looking forward to casting her vote for Joe Biden on November 3rd.
Beckie is survived by her two children, Jennifer L. Meyer (Daniel East), of Lititz, PA, and Jonathan E. Meyer (Stacie Meyer), of Dayton, OH. Also surviving are her beloved grandson, Frank ("Frankie") D. Meyer, of Dayton, OH, her brother, Robert L. Hostetter (Cynthia F. Hostetter), of Lancaster, her niece, Amy L. Hostetter of Philadelphia, PA, her nephew, James R. Hostetter (Dr. Sonya N. Martin), of South Korea, Lin-Lang Su, Becca Olanrewaju, and Hannah Olanrewaju (who knew her as their "American Mom" and "Nana Beckie") of Erie, PA, and her faithful feline companions, Henry and Clarence.
Friends and family are invited to attend an outdoor Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Apostles Rader Park, located at 1899 Apostle Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, officiated by Pastor Susan Gascho-Cooke and Chaplain Donna Mack Shenk. Beckie's ashes will be interred in Church of the Apostles' Memorial Garden, and scattered in Landis Homes' Prayer and Memory Garden.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beckie's name (Rebecca H. Meyer) to Southern Poverty Law Center. The website to donate is www.splcenter.org.
