Dr. Raymond William "Bill" Nissley

Dr. Bill Nissley entered Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at age 64, only eleven days after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Born on June 17, 1956 in the city of Lancaster, Bill was the last of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Leo Nissley and Mary Catherine Trapnell, along with his sister, Dorothy Anne, widow of Ralph Edward Chandler.
President of Lancaster Catholic High School Class of '74, Bill graduated from the Univ. of Notre Dame on an ROTC scholarship. He enjoyed the campus community and traditions and remained a devoted fan of Fighting Irish football. After serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army in Germany and Massachusetts, Bill returned to Pennsylvania to earn his Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed a residency in Family Medicine in Western Pennsylvania before working as a primary care physician in the Orlando, Florida area.
Bill returned to his family home in the city of Lancaster to care for his mother until her death in 2010. He then developed his skill as an artist and created cubist abstract paintings. Bill enjoyed long bicycle rides through the county's back roads where he discovered every beautiful view Lancaster has to offer. A lifelong bachelor, he was surrounded by a circle of friends; good conversations and golf were the joys of his retirement.
Survived locally by Margaret Devaney, a maternal cousin, and Sylvia N. Terry, a paternal cousin, Bill also has an uncle, Charles Trapnell of Los Angeles, and many cousins and their children in various parts of the country. Always a source of comfort and support to those he loved, Bill will be greatly missed.
In respect of his wishes, a small memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Bill's name to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com