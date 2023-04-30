Dr. Randy A. Cohen

We are deeply saddened to announce that, following a courageous five-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Dr. Randy Allan Cohen passed away on April 25, 2023. He was at home and surrounded by those who loved him most. He was 65 years old.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on July 9, 1957 to Irving and Arlene Ruth Cohen, Randy spent his childhood developing a lifelong passion for baseball. Working every weekend at his father's produce stand at Detroit's Eastern Market resulted in an unbeatable work ethic and unparalleled gift for selecting the ripest fruit. He attended Henry Ford High School (class of 75) and Wayne State University (class of 80) before graduating from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1985. In medical school, Randy fell in love with his classmate Alice Hazell, and they married two days before graduation in Kansas City, MO on May 17, 1985. They joyfully welcomed daughter Leah into the world in 1988 and son Benjamin in 1990. After moving to the Lancaster area, Randy served as Director of Rehabilitation at Lancaster Community Hospital from 1992-1995. He helped numerous patients through his own practice, Pain Management and Rehabilitation Specialists, from 1989 - 2022.
Randy's perfect day would include eating Coney Island dogs at a Detroit Tiger's game then enjoying the sunset with a cigar in one hand and bowl of ice cream in the other. He loved movies, music trivia, and in the past year he rekindled an interest in drumming. He was always up for a long drive - in spite of his incredible knack for getting lost. What really set Randy apart, though, was the generous care he took of his family, friends, and patients. He listened with compassion and made a person feel seen, qualities that will be sorely missed by those who knew him.
Randy was predeceased by his parents Irv and Arlene. He is survived by his wife Alice Cohen; daughter Leah Collins (Dan Collins); son Benjamin Cohen (Holly Cohen); sisters Ronna Sabbota and Pamela Siegel; brother Howard Cohen (Susan Cohen); and faithful dog Cali. He was blessed to know many wonderful people, and in particular the family would like to thank Bob and Phyllis Doyle for their years of friendship and tireless support. We also thank his work family: Renee Burkey, Jacy Arrison, and Cheryl Ebright who loved him and will miss him dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held at Shaarai Shomayim (75 E. James St., Lancaster, PA 17602) on Friday, May 5 at 11:00am, with the family receiving mourners at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Randy's name to the Anti-Defamation League. To send an online condolence and to access the livestream Zoom link for the memorial service, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com