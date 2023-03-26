Dr. Philip T. Heesen, 97, of Lancaster, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster.
Born March 7, 1926, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Paul and Adeline (O'Donnell) Heesen.
A graduate of St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Class of 1943, he went on to earn his B.A. in Philosophy from St. Charles Seminary, his M.A. in English from Villanova University, and his Ph.D. in Classical Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict during the years 1951-1954.
Philip married the love of his life, Jane Wagner, June 14, 1952.
Dr. Heesen enjoyed a lifelong love of teaching. His career began in 1949 when he taught Latin and Greek at his alma mater, St. Joseph's Prep School. Over the next nearly-two decades he taught at Millville High School in NJ, Hatboro-Horsham High School, and Cheltenham High School in Philadelphia. In 1967, he moved from the Philadelphia area to Lancaster, PA, where he became professor of Latin and Greek Studies at Millersville University until the time of his retirement in 1988.
In 1970 Dr. Heesen established a graduate Classical Language program at Millersville that enabled Latin teachers to earn a master's degree in five summers. One of the highlights of his teaching career was taking his graduate students to Italy in the summer of 1977. He and his students left no waking hours empty of a learning experience that these teachers would be able to share with their own Latin students.
After his retirement in 1988, Philip participated in the home-schooling of several of his grandchildren who lived close by for almost twenty years. He taught them Latin and Greek studies and prepared them for Advanced Placement tests.
Philip was a charter member of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Millersville, PA. A devout Catholic, he welcomed prayer, faith, and the Church in his life at all stages. With his beloved wife, Jane, Philip served as a teacher in the C.C.D. program, as well as the Pennsylvanians for Human Life, and the Serra Club for Vocations. For many years, he served his parish as a Eucharistic Minister. He also served the Diocese of Harrisburg as an assessor in the annulment process.
During his retirement, Philip enjoyed woodworking and traveling with Jane throughout the United States and Europe.
His greatest love was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 62 years, the former Jane E. Wagner; his siblings: Paul Heesen, Donald Heesen, Vincent Heesen, Adeline Heesen Cooper, and Rosemary Heesen; and two grandchildren: Laura M. Dietrich and Michael P. Goresh III.
Surviving are his six children: Jane H. Knapp and her husband, Samuel, of Sunnyvale, CA; Philip T. Heesen, Jr. and his wife, Cindy Cargas, of Richmond, VA; Donna H. Hanlon and her husband, Raymond, of Portersville, PA; Gregory H. Heesen and his wife, Margaret, of Lancaster, PA; Jerome P. Heesen and his wife, Jennifer, of Charleston, SC; and Rosemary A. Goresh and her husband, Michael, of Berwick, PA; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 with the Rev. Lawrence W. Sherdel as Celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church at the above address, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
