Dr. Paula M. Wilson, 60, of Manor Township passed away peacefully on Tues. Jan 19, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Paul M. and E. Frances Jones, of Hershey.
A 1979 graduate of Hershey High School and 1983 graduate of Kutztown University, Paula's life was devoted to education in all forms. She went on to earn her Master's Degree from Millersville University and a Doctorate of Education from Widener University.
For fifteen years she was Principal of Hamilton Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster. She made it a point to know the name of every single student, believed in, and saw the potential and ability in each one.
After retiring in 2017, she became an avid gardener, graduating from Penn State's Master Gardener Program. It brought her immense joy to cultivate and bring beauty into this world. As a supportive wife and mother, she encouraged every passion of her three children and took great pride in her husband's successful career as an artist.
At the outset of her illness, she immediately sprung into action to create an annual scholarship in her name, awarded to a graduating senior from the School District of Lancaster.
As an eternal bright light and always the most vibrant person in the room, she asks that everyone sees the beauty in each day.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Wilson and their children Matthew, his wife Shannon, David, his wife Anne, Abby, her son Apollo, as well as her mother Frances and sisters, Melanie and Karen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Dr. Paula M. Wilson
Scholarship for Future Educators" at the Lancaster Education Foundation, 445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or at www.lancastereducation.com.
