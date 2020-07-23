Dr. Paul M. Herr Veterinarian

Dr. Paul M. Herr, 85, of Garden Spot Village, formerly of 785 Bellevue Avenue, Gap, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was the son of the late H. Elvin and Elmira Miller Herr and the loving husband of Annabelle B. Herr. Paul will be forever remembered by his three children: Stephanie, married to Paul Ngo, WI, Eric, married to Wendy Herr, Gap, Barbara, married to Richard Ball, MD; his nine grandchildren: Matthew (Manda), Travis (Madeline), Nicholas, Elisabeth, Rachel, Megan, Jocelyn, Alexander, Hannah; and his four great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Clay, Tabitha, Josie.
Paul attended Franklin and Marshall College and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. After serving as Captain in the United States Air Force, he was a large animal veterinarian for 40 years serving Salisbury Township and the surrounding communities with Gap Veterinary Associates. He was also quite involved with his church, Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, and was an active member of the Beulaland Hunting Club, the Salisbury Township Historical Society, and the Pequea Valley Model Railroaders. At Garden Spot Village, Paul enjoyed his time with the train club, woodworking shop, and Bible study and water quality groups.
The Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Salem Evangelical Reformed Hellers Cemetery, 2555 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorials welcomed to the Benevolent Fund of Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. Furman's – Leola
