Dr. Patricia Thomson Herr

Dr. Patricia (Trish) Thomson Herr, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Country Meadows, Hershey, PA. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Hugh E. Thomson, Sr. and Martha Nydegger Thomson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald Maurice Herr, to whom she was married for 59 years.
She is survived by their children: Roger Allan and partner Vincent Fiorenti of Brooklyn, NY; Martha Anne, wife of James A. Brown, of Harrisburg, PA, and Elizabeth (Beth) Louise, wife of William B. Collier III, of Marietta, GA, and two grandchildren, Carolyn Elizabeth Brown and Aaron James Brown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh E. "Tom" Thomson.
Trish/Mom/Grandma was a woman ahead of her time. She attended the College of Agriculture at Cornell University and was one of three women to graduate from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell in 1960. In 1964, she and her husband founded the Manheim Pike Veterinary Hospital in Lancaster, PA. She was the first woman president of the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association and later served on the State Board of Veterinary Medicine. She and her husband were loyal Cornell alumni.
Trish, together with her husband, was an avid antiques collector, researcher, lecturer, author and curator. She focused on regional textiles such as quilts, coverlets and needlework. She devoted much time and energy to volunteer work with the Heritage Center Museum, Landis Valley Museum, Linden Hall and the Costume and Textile Committee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Trish and Don together owned and operated "The Herrs Antiques." They spent many wonderful and untold hours at country auctions, flea markets and antique shows pursuing this mutual passion.
Trish/Mom/Grandma was a kind and loving soul, with a ready smile and a quick wit. She also had a love for well-matched accessories. We invite all guests to wear the jewelry that brings them joy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Trish's Life at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Monday April 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Troy Howell officiating. The family will receive friends at Groffs from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. There will be a reception immediately following the service. Private family interment will take place in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Trish's memory may be made to Lancaster History, www.lancasterhistory.org or the Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundation, https://www.countrymeadows.com/about-us/co-worker-foundation.
