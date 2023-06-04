Dr. Park W. Haverstick, VMD November 2, 1948 - May 25, 2023

Dr. Park W. Haverstick, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 25, 2023, heading from the office to meet friends for their weekly golf game.
Park was married to Brenda Bolcar Haverstick for 44 years. He was the father of Rebecca Haverstick, married to Adam Schwartz, Brooklyn, New York; Park Haverstick II, married to Danielle Haverstick, Myerstown, PA; Anne Haverstick Frederick, Myerstown, PA; and Donald Haverstick, married to Rachael Haverstick, Lititz, PA. He was the proud grandfather to ten grandchildren - Willa and Louisa Schwartz; Dylan and Wyatt Haverstick; Max, Cru, and Finn Frederick; and Elaina, Natalie, and Maci Haverstick.
Dr. Park Haverstick was the son of Kathryn Zwally Haverstick and Dr. Donald Haverstick. He was also brother to Jean Meisner, Myerstown, PA, Paul Haverstick, Waterbury, VT, and Dr. Jane Fuhrman, Myerstown, PA.
Dr. Park Haverstick graduated from Eastern Lebanon County High School in 1966. He attended West Chester University and went on to University of Pennsylvania for a doctorate in veterinary medicine, where he graduated in 1975. Following graduation he entered into his father's practice at the Myerstown Animal Hospital, and continued his father's legacy as the owner of the Myerstown Animal Hospital. He devoted his life's work to caring for pets and their families for 48 years.
Park loved his wife and children, and he loved his family and friends, but it is his 10 grandchildren that were the light of his life. He cheered them on at all their sports events. He made sure the pool was just right for the countless times they gathered at the Haverstick homestead. An avid golfer and fly fisherman, he enjoyed his trips to fish in Vermont and rounds at the club with his life-long golfing buddies, Bill Sprecher, Dr. Tom Clemens, and Tom Buzby. He lived his life to the fullest till the moment he passed.
Friends of Dr. Park Haverstick are welcome to join his family for a drop-in Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 8th between 4 and 7 PM at Springhaven Woods, 116 Springhaven Road, Newmanstown, PA 17072 (just South of Schaefferstown off Route 501).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Susquehannock Fly Fishers, Inc (susqff.org) where Park was a dedicated member for many years PO Box 872, Lebanon, PA 17042.