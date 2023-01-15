Dr. Owen David Keene, Ph.D., formerly of Manor Township, passed away at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, PA on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the age of 88. Born in Finleyville, PA, he was the son of the late David and Alvida Coates Keene.
He was a graduate of Monongahela High School in 1951. Owen graduated with honors from Penn State University in 1955 and accepted an assistantship at the University of Maryland in the field of agriculture in poultry science and nutrition. After earning his master's degree in science, he worked two years on a research project at the laboratory of the University of Maryland and earned his Doctorate.
Owen worked for Abbott Laboratories in N. Chicago, then taught poultry science at Penn State University for 25 years. He last worked in poultry management at Heritage in Annville, PA. This was a job he loved, and he worked until he was 82 years old.
Owen was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Goodman Keene in 2020, his daughter, Brenda Gordon, daughter-in-law, Mary Stoler Earhart and infant brother, John B. Keene.
He is survived by his children, Bonnie, wife of Dennis Smith, Richard Earhart, Wendy, wife of Gordon Kautz, and Tammy, wife of Bill Reever, 13 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren with a great-granddaughter on the way.
Owen was a resident of United Zion Retirement Community since September 2020. He appreciated and enjoyed his caregivers, going to chapel, singing and music activities.
A very intelligent and kind man who loved and embraced our family. He will be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dr. Keene's Graveside Service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dana Statler officiating.
Please visit Dr. Keene's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »