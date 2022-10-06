Dr. Miles D. Harriger entered heaven on October 2. Born in Johnstown, PA he was the son of the late Clarence M. and Mary Smith Harriger. He graduated from Beaverdale High School where he played football, basketball and ran track. He was also an Eagle Scout and received a college football scholarship to Lebanon Valley College.
After graduating from college, he served as a medic in the army. He was chosen as "Who's Who" in American Colleges and Universities and was president of his junior and senior class. He received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical School and interned at Lancaster General Hospital. He was a family physician in East Petersburg for 43 years and served as school doctor, deputy coroner and plant physician at Howmet Corporation (Alcoa) for many years. He was on the staff of Lancaster General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital. He was a member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the American Legion.
Miles is survived by his wife, JoAnn, and daughters Dr. Janet Harriger, Jeannie Ryan, JoAnn Cenekofsky (husband Keith) and Dr. Jennifer Harriger (husband Josh Woodward); sons Joseph Harriger (wife Julie) and David Harriger (wife Ann Marie); grandchildren - Alycia Caramanico (Jason), Michael Ryan (Carolyn), David Campbell, Megan Ryan (Traci), Miles J. Harriger (Alex), Declan Harriger, Madeline Woodward, Mackenzie Woodward, Grady Harriger and Cavan Harriger; great-grandchildren are Nicholas, Annie, Sawyer, Nora, Huxley, Alexandra, Finley, Harlow and Fia.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 at the Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens St., Manheim, PA 17545. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. There will be a luncheon and time of visitation after the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Miles' name to 521 Inc. (a recovery program) 2400 Butter Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com