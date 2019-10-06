It is with a heavy heart and much sorrow, that we inform every one of the death of our son, Dr. Michael F. Mayers. He passed away Friday morning September 27th, 2019 in his home of a massive heart attack. Michael was an amazing man who cared deeply for his family and his clients. His story is one of inspiration and accomplishment.
He graduated high school in 1986 and went to Bucks County Community College and surprisingly dropped out after 1 semester. Unsure of a direction, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard for a 4-year term. While in the Coast Guard he learned many things. Chief among them was discipline, many work skills, and an appreciation for the members of the Armed Services who serve our Country. But most important he found himself. After his enlistment was up, he went directly back to school and graduated with top marks and an associate degree in Automotive Mechanics. He very quickly got a job and started a career. After a few life hiccups, he came to his mother & I with a pronouncement. He wanted to be a "Dr. of Psychology". To our shock, we found out he had fully researched the path he would have to take, how difficult a task it was and was ready to move forward. He got accepted to Temple University and graduated with almost a perfect 4.0 grade point average. He earned a full scholarship for a 5-year Ph.D. program at the University of Connecticut to accomplish & complete his goals.
Fast forward 7 years, his family had the extreme pleasure seeing Michael Mayers become Dr. Michael F. Mayers, Licensed Psychologist. And start doing what he told us he wanted to do a decade earlier. In 2016 Michael ventured into the world of private practice and soon became active in many things related to his passion, helping people.
"The breadth and diversity of psychology can be seen by looking as some of its best-known thinkers. While each theorist may have been part of an overriding school of thought, each brought a unique and individual voice and perspective to the field of psychology". (By Kendra Cherry ). This was Michael, he brought his own background, life and education to be the Doctor he was, to develop his own style of treatment.
It does not seem real yet that a man who took such good care of his body & mind could be taken from us so early in his life. He will be missed by all who knew him, both personally & professionally.
He is survived by his mom Carmen Marden, a sister Michelle, stepbrother & stepsister David & Jess. He had 2 Aunts & Uncles and 7 nieces & nephews. He had too many friends, patients and others to mention here. He was loved and respected by many people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring-Ford Counseling Services, 201 N. 4th St., Royersford, PA 19468.
Interment will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.
