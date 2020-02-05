Dr. Mary Elizabeth Kearns Psychologist and Sex Therapist

Mary Elizabeth Kearns, Ph.D. died at Lancaster General Hospital on February 3, 2020 with her husband, Jon Walker and her beloved attendant, Solomon, by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 8, 1943, the daughter of the late Vincent M. Kearns and Elizabeth (Betty) O'Malley Kearns. She grew up in Mineola/East Williston, NY and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, NY.
Mary received her B.A. in English from Rosemont College in Rosemont, PA, subsequently got her teaching certificate and taught at a private girls' school in Switzerland for one semester. She then found a job in Germany working for the French Army and spent her free time traveling around Europe.
Following her return to the United States, she moved to Chicago where she also taught school. She married Brian P. Condron, M.D., and had three children in very short order, twin boys and thirteen months later her daughter. Mary literally came home from the hospital on her second wedding anniversary with her third baby.
She moved to Lancaster in 1973 and subsequently received her master's degree in psychology from Millersville University while raising her children. She completed an internship at the former St. Joseph Hospital and then was employed by the hospital in their Mental Health Unit. When the hospital and several physicians decided to start a Sex Therapy program in the 1980s Mary was asked to be involved. She educated herself by taking several related courses and eventually began working on her doctoral degree. She and Brian divorced during this time. Mary Kearns and Jon G. Walker, M.D. were wed on May 19, 1990 and have enjoyed nearly 30 years of marriage at the time of her death. She received her Ph.D. in Human Sexuality from the University of Pennsylvania in 1991. She and the late David Nutter, M.D. practiced Psychology and Sex Therapy together for many years with offices in the Griest Building. She loved her practice but had to eventually give it up for health reasons. Mary was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1994 but continued to practice until 1999. In the years since she has remained active and involved in the community with her husband. They have enjoyed membership in the Hamilton Club where they were members of the Mahjong Club and attended monthly dinner meetings of the Hamilton Club Downtowners. She also belonged to the Lancaster Downtowners, was on the Board of the Lancaster Marionette Theatre and was a founding member of the WUGGs (Women United for Good Government), a group of like-minded Democratic women who meet monthly to discuss the political problems of the U.S. Over the years Mary and Jon have been ardent supporters of the Fulton Opera House, the Ware Center, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, United Disabilities Services and, most recently, the Lancaster County Children's Alliance.
Dr. Mary was an independent woman who knew her own mind and was an excellent therapist as a result. She saw things clearly and advised without hesitation. She has been loved by many patients and friends alike and will be missed by all. She lived her life with dignity and grace and managed the ravages of her illness without complaint.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jon G. Walker, M.D., her twin sons, Todd B. Condron (Kristen McGraw) of Norfolk, VA and Sean B. Condron of Las Vegas, NV, her daughter, Dr. Erica Kearns Wentzel (Matthew) of Lancaster and step sons, Christopher J. Walker (Jennifer Baber) of Mountville and Benjamin G. Walker of Lancaster. She is also survived by grandchildren: Isabelle Wentzel, Luke Wentzel, Adam Wentzel and Paige Mary Condron plus step granddaughters, Margaretta (Maggie) Walker and Laura Claire Walker. Of special note she leaves behind her beloved attendant, dear friend and "adopted" son, Solomon Gesesew, his wife, Sndayo Asresu and daughters, Rahwa and Eden Tesfay. Solomon has been part of the family for ten years.
Additional survivors include brothers, Vincent E. Kearns (Barbara) of Smithtown, NY, Robert Kearns (Cathy) of Savannah, GA and Richard P. Kearns (Maureen) of East Williston, NY plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews on Long Island and in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Celebration of Life Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends for a Viewing at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private family interment.
Memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to UDS Foundation, 2270 Erin Court, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Fulton Theater, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Mary's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »