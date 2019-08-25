Dr. Marvin E. Kauffman passed away at his home in Pearland, Texas on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 85. Dr. Kauffman also resided in Red Lodge, Montana. He is survived by his wife, Sue, as well as seven children (with first wife Dottie Hammon) and Sue's three children: Dorie Culp, Blue Bell, PA; Barbie Matthie, Seven Valleys, PA; Doug Kauffman, Morrisville, PA; Betsy DiNardo, Pittsburgh, PA; Ruth Kauffman, El Paso, TX; Peter Kauffman, Lancaster, PA; Phil Kauffman, York, PA; Caryn Cox, Pearland, TX; Cayce Dowell, El Lago, TX; and Tod Cox, Reno, NV. In addition he is survived by 24 grandchildren/step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren/step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leah "Pat"; his father, Ivan; his sister, Edith Geist; and brother, Leon Kauffman.
Dr. Kauffman was born in Paradise, PA and grew up in Lancaster, PA. He is a 1951 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Dr. Kauffman received his undergraduate education at Franklin & Marshall College (1955), and then went on to earn his Master's Degree from Northwestern University (1957) and his Doctorate from Princeton University (1960). He taught Geology at Franklin & Marshall for 25 years before moving to Alexandria, VA, as Executive Director of the American Geological Institute, and finally Program Director for the National Science Foundation. For more than 50 years he taught Field Geology programs at the Yellowstone-Bighorn Research Association in Red Lodge, Montana.
Dr. Kauffman co-authored a leading textbook on Physical Geology with Dr. Sheldon Judson of Princeton University. He also authored many papers in the field of the geosciences.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Old Main Nevin Chapel on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception on campus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either of the following: Yellowstone-Bighorn Research Association (Y.B.R.A.), c/o Dennis McGinnis, P.O. Box 20598, Billings, MT 59104; or Founders Society: Marv Kauffman Field Camp Scholarship Program, c/o Dr. Chris Williams, Department of Earth & Environment, Franklin & Marshall College, P.O. Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003.