Dr. Marilyn Rohrer Curran passed away Sunday, January 19th, 2020 peacefully after a long illness. Marilyn was 91 years old and had resided in Chesapeake, most recently at Cedar Manor, since 2015.
Marilyn was born November 12, 1928 in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to Harry H. and Esther W. Rohrer.
She graduated first in her class of Elizabethtown High School in 1946. In her senior year, Marilyn brought recognition to her school when she competed nationally and received the top prize in the Westinghouse National Science Talent Search of 1946, including a college scholarship and reception in Washington, DC at the White House with First Lady Mrs. Bess Truman.
Marilyn elected to attend the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in Chemistry in the year 1950. She subsequently received a Senatorial Scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine where she was awarded her Doctor of Medicine degree in 1954.
During medical school, Marilyn met and subsequently married her husband, Charles Walter Curran, Sr. who was a student at the School of Dentistry at the University. Charles pre-deceased her in 2003 after 49 years of marriage.
Dr. Marilyn completed a residency program in Psychiatry at Norristown State Hospital outside Philadelphia and subsequently received additional training in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychoanalysis. She and her husband settled in the suburban Philadelphia area where Dr. Marilyn maintained an outpatient psychiatry practice, staff positions in area hospitals, and active membership in professional organizations until retiring to Virginia in 2015. Always active in continuing education, Dr. Marilyn actively attended continuing medical education well into her 80's, several times receiving the American Medical Association's Physician Recognition Award for her dedication. Her practice of medicine spanned more than six decades and benefited countless lives.
Dr. Marilyn is survived by her children: Dr. Charles W. Curran, Jr. and wife Mary Roberts-Curran of Chesapeake, VA, Gerald R. Curran, Esq. and wife Susan Curran of Chantilly, VA, and Steven R. Curran of York, PA. Her grandchildren: Kimberly E. Curran, Charles B. Curran, and Barbara L. Curran as well as several cousins, nephews and nieces.
Dr. Marilyn will be interred along with her husband Charles in St. Michaels Cemetery, Penn Yan, NY, near their beloved home on Keuka Lake, NY.
A private memorial service will be scheduled for family and friends in the near future.
