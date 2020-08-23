Dr. Marilyn L. "Lyn" Baker Alarie, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on August 19 after a more than twenty-year courageous journey with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She was a daughter of the late James R. and Hazel Hershey (McElroy) Baker and wife of Ronald E. Alarie.
Surviving Lyn, in addition to her husband, are sisters Karen M. Sullivan (Marietta); Lauralee B. Baker (Marietta); Hollis D. Baker (Charles Kauffman) (Atglen); and brother James R. Jr. (Carol) Baker (Monument, CO). Surviving niece and nephews include Amy (Glenn) Scott and CH (Debbie) Showalter III; Scott (Angie) and Sean (Mandy) Sullivan; Nicholas and Alexander Baker; great niece Callie Lynn Showalter and great nephew Rohan Sullivan. Sadly, Lyn was predeceased by her beloved sister Sharon Baker (Dick) Showalter (Lititz) only four weeks ago.
Born and raised in Marietta, Lyn was a 1966 graduate of Donegal High School. She earned a B.S. in Education from Millersville University, followed by a secondary Principal's certification and Superintendent's Letter from Temple University. In addition, she received both a Masters and Doctoral degree in Educational Administration from Temple University. Her 30-year career in public education was served in the Elizabethtown Area School District in the capacities of secondary teacher, work study coordinator, Middle School Principal and Assistant Superintendent, retiring from this position in 2001.
Lyn was a dynamic, multi-faceted person with many interests. She enjoyed meeting new people and learning about their traditions and customs, which she did extensively through local and international travel, meeting her goal of reaching all seven continents. She also had a great love of quilting, reading, gardening, and collecting the works of Lancaster County artists.
Lyn spent many hours researching the McElroy/Hershey and Baker genealogies, successfully tracing each family heritage back to the early eighteenth century. Locally, Lyn will probably be best remembered for her 2012 publication of The Scoop on Marietta, a 1000+ page book that compiles the history of the town of Marietta and includes over sixty interviews of native Mariettians.
Above all, though, Lyn was deeply committed to her family and friends, with whom she always kept in close contact. She touched the lives of many throughout her life and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
A private graveside service will be conducted at the convenience of the family at the Silver Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Lyn with a contribution to the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.