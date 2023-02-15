Dr. Leigh Wakefield Kendall, 85, died at Homestead Village in Lancaster. Born in Brattleboro, VT, he was the son of the late Irwin Samuel and Laura Eliza (Walbridge) Kendall. He was the husband to Grace E. (Fullarton) Kendall for 58 years before her passing in 2019.
Leigh was very educated having graduated from Brattleboro HS in 1955, receiving his A.B. from University of Pennsylvania in 1959, his M.D. from University of Vermont in 1963 and his M.S. from University of Illinois at Chicago in 1965. He joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in college and served his country during the Vietnam War on hospital ships the Repose and Sanctuary.
Lancaster became home to Leigh and Ellie as Leigh went on to practice and serve in many capacities at St. Joseph Hospital and Lancaster Regional Hospital for 36 years and as an active surgeon from 1971-93. He was past President of the Warren H. Cole Society and a member of the Royal Society of Medicine.
Leigh loved to travel and take photos of all the magnificence that he and Ellie saw. He was a dog and animal lover and was known to have a dry sense of humor.
Leigh is survived by two sons, Brad Kendall (Kate), Elizabethtown, and William Kendall (Mary Carroll), St. Louis, MO: four grandchildren: James Kendall, Erin Smith, Benjamin Kendall and Andrew Kendall and a great-granddaughter Lilah Smith.
A private family Graveside Service will take place at the St. Thomas Episcopal Memorial Garden with The Reverend Jennifer E. Matson officiating. In honor of Dr. Kendall's service to our country, the Red Rose Honor Guard will provide military honors to the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leigh's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
