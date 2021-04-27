Dr. Lawrence A. Klein, PhD, 75, of Jamestown, NY, formerly of Harrisburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Jamestown, NY. He was born January 14, 1946 in Harrisburg, PA, a son of the late Samuel and Ella Loeb Klein.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force receiving an honorable discharge after four years of service. Lawrence was a graduate of Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, PA and received his bachelor's degree in Physics from Franklin and Marshall College, his master's in business administration and his PhD from Penn State University at University Park.
Dr. Klein retired as a professor and researcher in accounting from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass. Dr. Klein had presented at over 60 conferences worldwide and published over 40 articles in juried national and international publications based on his research studies over the years. He was also an exchange professor in Brussels for a year. Dr. Klein had previously worked at Penn State University (University Park), the University of Wyoming, Franklin and Marshall College, the University of Houston, TX, and the Penn State University Medical College in Hershey, PA. Dr. Klein was also a member and officer of several professional organizations, and a member of the Elks Club of State College, PA and the American Association of Retired Persons.
He is survived by his sister and caregiver, Ruth (Joseph) Ciesielski of Jamestown, NY.
A private graveside service was held in Harrisburg, PA. Rabbi Ronald Muroff officiated. Burial was in the Chisuk Emuna Cemetery, Harrisburg, PA.
Memorials in Dr. Klein's name may be made to the Bentley University Foundation Scholarship Fund, 175 Forest St. Waltham, MA 02452 or log on to giving@bentley.edu.
