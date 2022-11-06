Dr. Larry N. Reinking

Dr. Larry Norman Reinking passed away on the morning of Nov. 3rd, 2022.
A retired professor of biology at Millersville University and Vietnam veteran, Larry dedicated his life to supporting his family, teaching, and learning. His wife, Mary Beth Reinking (nee Roche), predeceased Larry. Larry is survived by his son Dr. Jeffrey Reinking and Jeff's wife Sam Irvine, who live in New York, and his son Brian Reinking of Lancaster. Jeff and Brian's children kept Grandpa Larry busy and grinning from ear to ear through his retirement years.
Larry was born in Hays, Kansas. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Rutgers University. Larry's education was interrupted when he enlisted in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service there. Larry earned his Ph.D. from the University of Montana and then worked briefly as a researcher in coastal Maine before coming to Millersville, where he taught for over thirty years and made many life-long friends. Larry's family misses him deeply and is inspired by the remarkable life he lived.
