Dr. Larry Austin Schmuck, VMD, 85, of New Providence, entered into rest on October 22, 2020 under hospice care. Born in Windsor, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Austin Harry and Fairy Viola (Bubb) Schmuck. He was married to Barbara J. (Murray) Schmuck for 21 years.
Dr. Schmuck completed his pre-vet education at Penn State University and went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. He served the Southern Lancaster County farming community for over 42 years. He was an active member of Calvary Independent Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee. Dr. Schmuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and dogs.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Schmuck is survived by a son, Warren A. Schmuck; 2 daughters, Ellen Louise Kemper (Keith) and Sandra L. Morfesis (John); 2 step sons, Joshua Zahn (Gretchen), Josiah Zahn (Stephanie). 5 grandchildren: Matthew Kemper (Shannon); Britanny Kemper Landis (Joe), Shawn Hambrick, Katerina Morfesis, Kosta Morfesis; 5 step grandchildren: Julia, Ella, Logan, Dylan, Joslyn and 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, James and sisters, Elaine and Mary. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Denise Hambrick; brothers, Keith, Harry, Glenn and sisters, Phyllis and Patricia and his first wife of 37 years, Louise.
The following is a testimony that Larry (Doc) wrote some years ago:
"My second birth appearance. Many times, I forget that my life is not all about me, but all about HIM. It happened about July or August 1972 when I was 37 years old. It happened on Spring Valley Road in Southern Lancaster County. My first wife's uncle was a missionary of God to South Korea. He was home in the U.S. to visit his supporting churches. He preached at my church that evening (Calvary). He gave me a tract by John R. Rice while sitting on the ground with his back against a tree, preparing his message for that evening. "What must I do to be saved?"
The next day I parked off the edge of the road and read the tract probably 6-8 times. It was too simple and too easy, but the message finally came through to me. I repented of my sins and accepted Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior." -Doc
A celebration of life will be private, but can be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at calvaryindependent.org/live or on YouTube by searching for Calvary Independent Baptist Church-Quarryville.
Contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Calvary Independent Baptist Church, 1225 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
