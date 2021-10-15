On Saturday, October 9, 2021, Dr. Joseph Louis Seltzer, loving husband, father of four children, and grandfather to seven grandchildren, passed away at the age of 76. Joe, as he was known to friends and family, was born on May 25, 1945, in Darby, Pennsylvania to Allen Louis and Mathilde (nee Comerford) Seltzer and grew up in South Orange, NJ. He graduated from St. Joseph’s University, in Philadelphia in 1967 and went on to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1971.
Joe had a long and illustrious career as an Anesthesiologist. He spent over 30 years at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, rising to the position of Chairman of Anesthesiology.
Joe was also an avid golfer and spent many happy days on the golf course with his friends. Joe loved to travel with his wife of 51 years.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dr. Suzanne Frankhouser Seltzer, his four children; Gwendolyn Ann (and her husband Gregory Weller), Joseph Louis, Jr (and his wife Zhang-Min), Gregory Parke (and his wife Natasha) and Erica Marie (and her husband Kevin Gaffney), and his brother, Allen (and his wife Susan Garvey), in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dr. Seltzer’s visitation on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 10:30-11:00 AM at Saint Patrick’s Church, 104 Channing Avenue Malvern, PA, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s name to St. Joseph’s University, The Saint Joseph's Fund, 5600 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131, to St. Patrick Parish, 104 Channing Avenue , Malvern, PA 19355, or to the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107.