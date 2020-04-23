Dr. Joseph E. Hennessey, 80, passed away on April 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia Hennessey of Lancaster, PA. He was born in Pottsville, PA on March 1, 1940 and was the son of Joseph D. and Bernadette Hennessey.
He graduated from St. Francis University, Loretto, PA and received his PhD from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD.
He came to Lancaster in 1969 joining Armstrong World Industries as a research scientist. He rose to the position of Vice President and Director of Innovation before he was retired from Armstrong in 1996. Joe began a second career at the National Science Foundation, Arlington, VA. What began as a one-year appointment in 1996 ended twenty years later with his retirement as Senior Advisor, Small Business Innovation Research. He was also a Trustee of Millersville University, Millersville, PA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Kathleen H. Makuc of Rockville, MD and Margaret H. Rice (wife of Brandon) of Yonkers, NY; a sister, Mary E. Krutulis of Martinsville, IN; grandchildren, CJ and Kendall Rice of Yonkers, NY; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
More than his careers, he loved his family, golf and the beach. In his short retirement he enjoyed volunteering at United Way VITA Program.
He was a member of St. Richard Church in Manheim, PA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
