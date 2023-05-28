Dr. John Robert Roush, a retired dentist who served as a captain in the Air Force and owned his own practice for over 30 years, passed away unexpectedly on April 2nd, 2023, at the age of 67.
Born in Towson, Maryland, in 1955, Dr. Roush graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a degree in mathematics before pursuing pre-medical studies and attending the University of Maryland Dental School, where he earned his DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) degree. He served in the Air Force for a few years before settling in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he opened his own dental practice and dedicated over 30 years of his life to providing exceptional dental care to his patients.
Dr. Roush was a devoted husband to his wife, Dawn, and a loving father to Whitney Hoy and her husband Bradley Hoy, Riley Clugston, Carolyn Roush, and Allison Roush Suchoski. He cherished spending time with his family in Maine, creating beautiful memories together.
Dr. Roush will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to his family, his patients, and his community. His unexpected passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him, and he will be deeply missed.
Dr. Roush is survived by his wife, Dawn, his children Whitney Hoy and her husband Bradley Hoy, Riley Clugston, Carolyn Roush, and Allison Roush Suchoski, his sister Barbara Davick and her husband Alan Davick.
