Dr. John A. Palumbo, 79, of Lititz, passed away after a brief illness on May 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John A. and Victoria (Micco) Palumbo. He was the loving husband of Karen A. (Rider) Van Bibber for over 18 years.
A graduate of Central Catholic High School in Allentown, he went on to attend Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He also studied biochemistry at University of Pittsburgh. John also attended University of Bologna in Bologna, Italy, where he earned his medical degree in family practice. After returning to the U.S., he continued working in family medicine and was able to speak fluent Italian.
He was certified by the Educational Council for Foreign Medical Graduates and satisfied all the requirements of the council in 1970. He performed rotating intern duties at Allentown Hospital in 1971 and did his residency at Lancaster General Hospital. Shortly after, he became a supervising physician for physician assistants. He served as the Lancaster County coroner and became a solo practitioner. During his time in solo practice, he delivered over 500 babies of which he was very happy to bring new lives into this world.
He will be sorely missed by his wife Karen, children: John M. Palumbo of Manheim, Michael A. Palumbo, husband of Pavlina of San Francisco, CA and Tania F., wife of Dan Miranda of Lawrenceville, NJ; grandchildren: Nathan M., Elsen T. and Adelina S. Palumbo, Mia F. and Bella F. Miranda; siblings: Jean Wertman of Bethlehem, PA and Vincent Palumbo, husband of Kathy of Scottsdale, AZ; great-nephew: Cory M. Martin, husband of Brittani, their children: Addison G., Christian J., and McKinley A. Martin and great-nephew Chad A. Martin, all of York; and nephew, Brandon Van Bibber, husband of Michelle, and their children, Matthew and Christopher, all of Elkton, MD.
Guests are respectfully invited to attend a viewing at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5 PM 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the funeral home, with a viewing from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to www.lovetotherescue.org and www.stjude.org can be made.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com