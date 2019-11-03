Dr. Jobie E. Riley, 91, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Tuesday, October 9, 1928 in Springfield, OH, he was the son of the late Jobie H. and Anna (Erbaugh) Riley. He was married to June E. (Loose) Riley who passed away in March of 1999.
Dr. Riley was an ordained minister and a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, where he served as a life deacon. He was a Professor of Speech and debate team coach at Elizabethtown College. He was an avid reader and writer, an expert on Conrad Beissel and the Ephrata Cloister, and a lover of baseball.
Jobie is survived by two daughters: Joelle E. Riley of Minneapolis, MN, and Jennifer E. Beall and husband Tim of Crofton, MD; a granddaughter April Beall, a brother David M. Riley, and a sister Ethel L. Barnhart, both of Ohio.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. There will be no viewing. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in the Peace Garden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heifer International.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.