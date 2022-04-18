Dr. Jerry Baldwin

On Good Friday, April 15, 2022 at about 2:30 p.m., Jerry Baldwin entered into eternity with the Maker of Heaven and Earth, Jesus, God's only Son.
Jerry was a member of Wheaton College class of 1960. He graduated from Penn Dental School in 1964, and retired as a Lieutenant Commander U.S. Navy in 1966.
Jerry served as a dentist for 34 years at 1709 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA.
He was the husband of Agatha Baldwin and father of Mark Baldwin.
Jerry purchased a retirement home on September 11, 2001. He enjoyed biking, tennis, and vacation travel for over 20 years.
He had a heart for French Horn and Penn State.
A graveside service will be held at the Quarryville Cemetery, 685 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dr. John Light officiating. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »