Dr. Jean Buck of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully early in the morning of July 3rd, 2023.
Jean is survived by her only child and daughter, Allison Buck Patel; her son-in-law, Dr. Dhiren Y. Patel; two grandchildren, Kiran and Anika, ages 17 and 14 respectively; and two beloved cats, Bentley and Ms. Beasley. She was the daughter of the late Karen and Knud Coberg. Jean was the widow of Dr. Warren H. Buck, her husband of forty years. They made their home in Aston, PA until her husband's death in 2008. Before her marriage to Dr. Warren Buck, she was the widow of Dr. Richard M. Peterson (of Runnemede, NJ).
Jean grew up in Runnemede, New Jersey and is a graduate of Audubon High School, Audubon, NJ, a BSc graduate of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, now the University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, and earned her PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of Delaware, Newark, DE. In her era, she operated with conviction as a woman in a world where men were often her peers. She always believed in education and that imbued her life with a purpose at an early age.
Jean spent a good portion of her professional life with Merck and Co., in North Wales, PA, as an Associate Director of a technical laboratory and as lead auditor in corporate Quality Management. She was also employed by the Rohm and Haas Company and Betz Laboratories, both in Philadelphia, PA. In her work with these organizations, she was fortunate to travel extensively throughout the world and was able to share these experiences with everyone that she touched.
Jean was always a family person first. She was devoted as a partner to her husband, Warren, and the quiet kingdom they created together in the house in Aston, PA. Their house was a gathering place for close family and friends and many shared in their unique and loving hospitality. Jean was very passionate about her reading and during quiet times, she did enjoy sewing. She was always a great listener and someone that everyone, especially Allison, could turn to and find a thoughtful ear. Most of all, she was proud of her family.
Jean thrived off the simple pleasures of life with her husband and together in their house in Aston, PA, they touched many people in a unique way that we will not ever forget. The Christmas dinners, listening to music, sharing in good times at their "Shady Knoll Tavern", and the "Keller", teaching us all about living the good life through good food and drink, and living life lightly were all the special times with Jean that we will remember. May her memory live on eternal.
Prior to her passing, Jean requested a private funeral service with her immediate family. Memorial donations respectfully should be sent to Speranza Animal Rescue at https://www.speranzarescue.org/donate. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
