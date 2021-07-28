Dr. James (Jim) E. Johnson, 82, of Leola, PA passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 23, 2021. Born in Ontonagon, MI, he was the son of the late Charles and Irene Johnson. He was the loving husband to Margie (Myers) Johnson for 60 years.
Jim was a member of The Worship Center. A Social Worker by training and with a Doctorate in Ministry to the Family, Jim was the founder of Shepherd's Touch/Upward Call and he served as the Executive Director of the agency until his recent retirement from that position. Never one to stop teaching or helping others, he continued to provide psychotherapy to individuals and families. He was also an adjunct professor teaching Marital and Family Therapy at Myerstown Evangelical Seminary and Lancaster Bible College. Jim was an author of several books, and at the time of his death, he was working on several new writing projects.
In addition to his wife, Margie, he is survived by his son: Mark married to Christa, and daughter, Michelle Beiler married to Jeffrey Lyn Beiler; his grandchildren: Melanie (Beiler) Davis, married to Colin Davis, Justin Beiler, Stephanie Beiler, engaged to Zachary Zook, Ashley Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, and Abigail Johnson.
Family and friends will be received from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at The Worship Center. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. A private burial for family will take place at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
