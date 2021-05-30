Dr. Iris (Stella) MacRae, 101, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was a virtual "trailblazer" for human issues and education her entire life. She channeled her vast powerhouse of energy to bring the Hispanic culture to the forefront in Lancaster County.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to the visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The family requests everyone please wear a mask.
Friends are welcome to watch the service on Live Stream at 12:30 P.M. Please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1629002576 to view the live stream.
A private family burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery following a celebration of her life and accomplishments.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Carter-MacRae Elementary School, 251 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Iris' Memorial Page at