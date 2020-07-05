Dr. Henry B. Dixon II died age 85 on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Henry Bryan and Evelyn White Tyson Dixon and grew up in Mebane, North Carolina.
Henry attended Duke University, studying religion and marine biology as an undergraduate before entering medical school. In choosing medicine, he followed in the footsteps of his maternal grandfather, T.D. Tyson, and two of his uncles. He completed part of his medical training at St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, and after completing his MD, he went on to residency at McGill University, Montreal. A cardiologist, he practiced internal medicine in High Point, North Carolina, and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He served for two years as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, Fort Eustis, Virginia during the Vietnam War.
Henry's desire to provide medical care in a rural setting led him to settle on the Eastern Shore of Virginia where he spent many happy years with the Eastern Shore Physicians and Surgeons and the Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital. Although the practice of medicine was his primary interest, he was also a sailor, musician, and bibliophile. He later became an avid bicyclist and helped establish the annual Between the Waters Bike Tour. A devout Anglican, he was a member of Hungars Episcopal Church, Bridgetown, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Fisher Dixon, daughter, Katharine Dixon Wheeler (Walter IV), and son, Henry Dixon III (Elena), and four grandchildren: Emma Lea and Espen Wheeler, Kalin and Hana Dixon. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dana Harris Dixon.
A virtual service will take place from Hungars Episcopal Church (to be announced). A private family service will be held at the Mebane Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore, PO Box 882, Eastville, VA 23347.
