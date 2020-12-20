Dr. Harry D. "Bob" Stratigos

Dr. Harry D. Stratigos, 91, of Manor Township, Lancaster, PA, passed away on December 15, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. He was born in Mylopotamos, on the island of Kythera, Greece and was the son of the late Demetrios and Froso (Kominos) Stratigos.
He is survived by his wife Sally (Goropoulos) Kusuplos Stratigos. Sally and Harry were married on April 3rd, 1988 and they celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary this past April. He was preceded in death by his first wife Toula H. Stratigos in 1986 and they had one son, Demetri H., of Millersville, PA.
Harry graduated from the Athens Teachers College with a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1949, from California University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Education in 1963, University of Pittsburgh with a M.A. in Education in 1970, and University of Pittsburgh with PhD in Education in 1975.
Dr. Stratigos served in the Greek Army in Communications (1950-1953) after his education in Greece. He earned the rank of Captain during the time of the Korean War.
He worked for Mount Pleasant School District from 1963-1978, there he was a teacher of Mathematics and subsequent Chairman of the Mathematics Department. From 1968-1974 he was a Professor at Seton Hill College, teaching Greek Classics and Modern Greek Language. He was a Director of Summer Study of Greece where he coordinated educational programming for other educators pertaining to Grecian studies. From 1978-1992 he was a Mathematics Supervisor for the School District of Lancaster. From 1993-2000 he was with the Pennsylvania Department of Education as Supervisor for the Mathematics Department and developer of standards for the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exam (PSSA).
After retiring in 2000, he became a Mathematics Consultant for the PSSA exam and the Intermediary Units for the Department of Education in Pennsylvania until 2008.
Throughout his life Dr. Stratigos also taught a variety of classes at Cedar Crest College, Duquesne University, Muhlenburg College, and Millersville University. A lover of learning and travel, Harry and his wife Sally enjoyed cruising and have visited every continent in the process.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sally, son Demetri Stratigos, of Millersville, PA step-son, Andy S. Kusuplos, of Lancaster, PA step-daughters, Phyllis, wife of Dr. Umberto Derienzo, of Venetia, PA, Ramona, wife of Dr. Stephen Perryman, of McMurray, PA, four grandchildren, Julia & Nina Derienzo, Matthew & Rebecca Perryman, and a sister, Chrisoula Andronicos, of Brisbane, Australia.
Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in April, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millersville Area Meals on Wheels, 121 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com