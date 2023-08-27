The Celebration of Life for Dr. Glenn S. Breidenstine, well-known Lancaster and Ephrata orthodontist who died May 18, 2023, will take place 11 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. Dr. Breidenstine's family will receive guests from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private in the LCOB Memorial Garden.
Kindly consider a contribution in Glenn's memory to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village, Payable to "Brethren Village Retirement Community" Attn: Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or https://www.bv.org/giving/make-a-donation/
